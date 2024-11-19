Beddow Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 36,125 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

