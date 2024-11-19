BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.73. 594,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,251. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85.

BRBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

