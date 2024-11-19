Belmont Capital LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 0.3% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11,712.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after buying an additional 73,204 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $150.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.70 and a 200-day moving average of $141.53. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

