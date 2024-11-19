Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.100-6.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.50%.
In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,889.64. The trade was a 31.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
