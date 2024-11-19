Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Plans Dividend of GBX 22.60

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

Shares of BYG stock traded down GBX 56 ($0.71) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,098 ($13.92). 8,333,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,110. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of GBX 989 ($12.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,344 ($17.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,236.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,215.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

