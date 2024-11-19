BIP Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.