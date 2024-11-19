BIP Wealth LLC Has $765,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $389.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $287.27 and a 52-week high of $400.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

