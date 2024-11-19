BIP Wealth LLC Sells 479 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

BIP Wealth LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPIP. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,343,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,806 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,270,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 456,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 329,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.