BIP Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BIP Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $139.16 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.15 and a one year high of $139.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

