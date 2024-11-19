BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74,576 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 74,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 93.9% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 63,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0562 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

