BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Short Interest Down 7.4% in October

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on BKSY shares. Craig Hallum upgraded BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BlackSky Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on BlackSky Technology from $4.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKSY
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 13.6% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 134.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 83,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.
BlackSky Technology Stock Performance
BKSY opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $278.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BlackSky Technology has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $14.16.
BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.93 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackSky Technology will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackSky Technology Company Profile
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
