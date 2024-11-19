BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Price

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $980.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,065.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.81.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $919.51 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $577.34 and a 52 week high of $962.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $898.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $860.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,866.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,232. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,016 shares of company stock worth $9,826,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $3,115,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

