Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. 30,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,497. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $26.00.
About Brighthouse Financial
