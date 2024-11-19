Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. 30,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,497. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.