Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 970.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 310.0% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 39.5% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 89.7% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $165.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $186.42.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 184.19%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

