Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $164.32 and last traded at $165.38. 2,779,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 29,354,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $772.14 billion, a PE ratio of 143.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.35%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 948.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,844,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 976.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,055,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,594,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,998,328 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 842.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,209,758,000 after buying an additional 32,178,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 975.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,833,894,000 after buying an additional 30,674,902 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

