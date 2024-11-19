Brokerages Set Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) PT at $205.33

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on TLN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Talen Energy from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TLN stock opened at $207.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. Talen Energy has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $217.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

