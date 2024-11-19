Brokerages Set Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Target Price at $6.70

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

ERIC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.90 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 102,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 62,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 14.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of -268.67 and a beta of 0.81. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.62.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

