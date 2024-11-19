Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $51.80 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up 5.8% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 0.15% of Discover Financial Services worth $51,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $173.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $188.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 13.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.81.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

