Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BURBY. Citigroup upgraded Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Burberry Group

Burberry Group Trading Up 0.5 %

About Burberry Group

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.