Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 3102642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Butterfly Network Stock Up 15.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $649.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.17.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.12 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 129.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Robbins purchased 244,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $261,908.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,955,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,652,004.08. This represents a 2.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 27,790.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 65,425 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 169.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 360,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 226,781 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

