Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th.

CADE opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $447.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Cadence Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 2.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

