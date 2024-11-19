CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Up 7.4% in October

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CAE Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. 41,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. CAE has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Get CAE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.