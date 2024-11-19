Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Takes $355,000 Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,399,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth approximately $17,268,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth approximately $10,088,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,842,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,471,000.

Get Amentum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Amentum Price Performance

NYSE:AMTM opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Amentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.