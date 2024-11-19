Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.55 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 68.80 ($0.87), with a volume of 12538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.89).

Caledonian Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,083.33 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.86. The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07.

Caledonian Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.