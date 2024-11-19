Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.35. Approximately 728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $67.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambria Value and Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, ALM First Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 704,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter.

About Cambria Value and Momentum ETF

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

