Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ENDTF traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.08. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.37. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$8.06 and a 12 month high of C$11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canoe EIT Income Fund
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Arm Holdings: Buy the Dip or Wait for a Better Price?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why Alphabet Stock Dips Are the Perfect Time to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.