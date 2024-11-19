Caprock Group LLC Acquires 8,470 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641,253 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after buying an additional 3,623,840 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 594.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,926,000 after buying an additional 3,038,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 226.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,839,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2,722.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,716,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a PE ratio of 306.27 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $429,870.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,666,625.41. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. This represents a 6.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,551,467 shares of company stock worth $1,435,420,536. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

