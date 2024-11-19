Caprock Group LLC Buys 542 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $273.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $213.23 and a 12-month high of $279.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.44 and a 200-day moving average of $253.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

