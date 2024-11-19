Caprock Group LLC Has $18.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises about 0.7% of Caprock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Caprock Group LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $18,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:ESGV opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

