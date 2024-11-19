Caprock Group LLC Has $4.96 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 60,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,335,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,213,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWF opened at $389.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $287.27 and a 1-year high of $400.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

