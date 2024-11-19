Caprock Group LLC Sells 10,600 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 864,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Amara Financial LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,997,000. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,628,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.4% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 104,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.