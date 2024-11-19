Caprock Group LLC Sells 600 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after buying an additional 920,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after acquiring an additional 371,695 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after purchasing an additional 242,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $73,972,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.8 %

CRWD stock opened at $342.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.63. The company has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.06, a P/E/G ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. CICC Research initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.