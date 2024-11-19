Cascades Inc. (CAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Cascades Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE:CAS opened at C$11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$8.83 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Luc Langevin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total value of C$33,900.00. Insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.92.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

