Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,715 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,715 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Illumina by 292.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Illumina by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $130.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $156.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

