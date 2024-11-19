Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $254,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth $72,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Globe Life from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock opened at $109.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.03.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.43. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.12%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

