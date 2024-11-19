Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $435,064,000 after acquiring an additional 965,972 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after purchasing an additional 699,615 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38,505.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 696,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,858,000 after purchasing an additional 694,630 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,989,000 after buying an additional 572,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 428.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 501,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,798,000 after buying an additional 406,638 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $490.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.09 and a 12 month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.