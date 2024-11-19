Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases 61,493 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,493 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Telos worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telos by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Telos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Telos Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of TLS opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLS
About Telos
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telos
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.