Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases 61,493 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,493 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Telos worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telos by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Telos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TLS opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Telos from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

