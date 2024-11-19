Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 102 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Aflac by 41.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day moving average is $99.89. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.93.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

