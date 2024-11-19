Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cencora were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Cencora by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.20.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This represents a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $242.87 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.56 and a 12-month high of $251.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

