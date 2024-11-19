Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY) Plans $4.00 Quarterly Dividend

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 4.00 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
Central Bancompany Stock Performance
CBCY remained flat at $650.00 during trading on Tuesday. Central Bancompany has a 52 week low of $619.99 and a 52 week high of $750.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $658.44 and a 200 day moving average of $658.96.
Central Bancompany Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Central Bancompany
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Central Bancompany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Bancompany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.