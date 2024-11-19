CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CEVA from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEVA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.41 million, a P/E ratio of -192.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. CEVA has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,428,000 after buying an additional 62,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CEVA by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 835,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 566,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 5.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 452,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

