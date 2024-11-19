Claro Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,842 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The trade was a 26.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

