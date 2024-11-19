Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average is $60.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.68 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

