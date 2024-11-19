Claro Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 58.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period.

Shares of USXF opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

