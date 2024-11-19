Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 20,371 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Barclays by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 32.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Barclays Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BCS stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

