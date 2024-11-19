Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Short Interest Down 5.2% in October

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,310,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 30,920,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $362,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,182,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,664,674.30. This represents a 0.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.