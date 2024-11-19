Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Position Boosted by Windle Wealth LLC

Windle Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 0.7% of Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAP Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.8% in the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2,155.2% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 50.0% in the third quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.3% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 6.4 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $325.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.01 and a 1-year high of $334.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,601 shares in the company, valued at $30,436,386.24. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total transaction of $1,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,956 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,015.60. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,822 shares of company stock worth $30,921,194 in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

