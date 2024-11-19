Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations Takes $5.77 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.7% of Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $215,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $500.02 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $382.66 and a 12-month high of $515.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $490.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.35.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

