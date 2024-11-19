Comparing Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) & Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centerspace and Universal Health Realty Income Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerspace $258.64 million 4.65 $41.97 million ($1.61) -45.04 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $95.57 million 5.85 $15.40 million $1.31 30.80

Centerspace has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Centerspace has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Centerspace pays out -186.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 222.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Centerspace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centerspace and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerspace 0 3 2 0 2.40 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

Centerspace currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.81%. Given Centerspace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Centerspace is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Centerspace and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerspace -5.57% -1.72% -0.76% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 18.41% 9.44% 3.07%

About Centerspace

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.