ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 110.7% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 42.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 417,952 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,952,000 after buying an additional 123,754 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,235 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.4% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down previously from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.63.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $101.29 and a twelve month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

